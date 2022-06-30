Spy x Family Uniqlo T-shirt clothing, apparel collection comes to the USA

Spy x Family season 1 promo visual. Credit: Crunchyroll

The Spy x Family anime run ended this spring, but the series will return in a whole new way this summer as the anime unveiled a fun new collaboration collection with Uniqlo.

The famous fashion company has previously collaborated with several major anime and manga franchises such as Dragon Ball, Hunter x Hunter and Jujutsu Kaisen to name a few. They are now preparing to collaborate with the anime season’s biggest new hit in Spring 2022.

Collaboration between Spy x Family and Uniqlo

The three main members of the Counterfeiting family in the Spy x Family anime made tremendous fashion sense early on. This fashion sense has been taken to a new level in a collaboration between Uniqlo and Spy x Family.

The new Spy x Family collection will be available online and in stores across the United States beginning July 7th at “Mid Morning”. This collection includes four new t-shirt prints that will retail for interested fans at $19.90 each.

Check out these unique designs:

The Unique Spy x Family and Uniqlo t-shirt designs. Photo credit: Uniqlo

The Spy x Family x Uniqlo UT collaboration is the first clothing partnership in the series, emphasizing the dark and light sides of the main characters. Among them are the main character and spy Loid Forger (codename Twilight), two other members of a fictional family he created to carry out his task, and Anya Forger, wife of Yor Forger (Thorn Princess), a skilled assassin and a telepathic daughter he accepted. The Spy x Family logo and graphics are featured on the t-shirts.

Spy x Family and Uniqlo t-shirt designs. White and cream colors. Photo credit: Uniqlo

A distinctive design features Eden College’s Stella Star, with a picture of Anya printed into the t-shirt pocket.

Spy x Family SH Figuarts figures.

A new Spy x Family figure trio of Loid, Yor and Anya is on the way. Tamashii Nations, a division of Bandai, stated that all three characters would enter the line of SH Figuarts. Only Japan has been confirmed so far. It starts with Anya in October 2022.

All three characters can be found in the information section of the Tamashii Nations official Japanese website. Each Spy x Family SH Figuarts figure will appear in one of the monthly updates. Released in October 2022, Anya will accompany Figuart’s Zero versions of Megumi Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen and Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece.

Loid’s SH Figuarts version will be released in November 2022. (As does Jujutsu Kaisen Figuarts Zero Nobara Kugisaki.) Yor will be the last character to appear. It will be released in December 2022. Tamashii Nations did not show any concept art or mockups of the characters.

The Spy x Family anime is now available on Crunchyroll in Japanese and English. Viz Media is responsible for the English translation of the manga.

What do you think of Spy x Family’s first spring anime season? Are you excited for the anime to return with new episodes later this year? Will you consider one of these Uniqlo shirts? Let us know what you think about it in the comments!