Spy x Family Episode 13 main trailer released

A clip of Anya and Yor from the Spy x Family Part 2 trailer. Photo credits: WIT Studio and Cloverworks

Spy x Family Episode 13 release date is October 1st, 2022 at 11:00pm JST (10:00am EST).

As fans count down the days to the much-anticipated Spy x Family Part 2 release date, a newly released trailer has just given them more cause for excitement.

The trailer fell on both of them Twitter and the official website, along with the announcement of the new opening song titled “Souvenir” by Bump of Chicken. In the trailer, fans could not only hear the song, but also glimpses of what to expect in the upcoming season, and it looks like they’re getting intense!

Spy x Family Part 1 was well received by viewers, but it was only the first half and they’ve been dying to see more ever since. A release date for the second part of the series was already announced in August 2022 with a key visual.

The second half of the season is scheduled to be 13 episodes long, bringing the total for the series to 25 episodes.

TVアニメ『SPY×FAMILY』第2クール本予告／2022.10.01 23:00～ ON AIR

What can fans expect in Spy x Family Part 2?

After watching this trailer, it’s hard not to wonder what to expect from Spy x Family in fall 2022.

The overall tone of the trailer feels more intense, as if there is significantly more at stake here. We see everyone in the family caught up in a range of stressful situations. However, it doesn’t seem all doom and gloom either.

The trailer introduces several new characters who look like they will play a big role in the story. Bond, the family dog, makes his first appearance. We also see a shady new man named Keith Kepler, an antagonist that some readers will remember from the manga’s Doggy Crisis arc. After seeing the trailer, it’s safe to assume that this arc will play a major role in the next 13 episodes of the series.

Nightfall aka Fiona Frost makes her debut in this key visual for Part 2. Credits: WIT Studio and Cloverworks

Although not shown in the trailer, another well-known character was featured in the series’ key visual. Agent Nightfall, also known as Fiona Frost, is a name that many will recognize and it seems the poster hints at a few possible scenes involving the character. Could a potential love triangle be brewing in the second part of Spy x Family as well? Only time can tell.

What is Spy x Family about?

If you haven’t seen Spy x Family yet, you still have plenty of time to catch up with the first part of the series before the second one comes out. For those anime lovers who are still on the fence, this is your sign to check it out.

Spy x Family is an action comedy series that follows the counterfeiters, a family where each member harbors a big secret, but no more so than Loid aka Twilight. On the outside, he looks like your average father and husband, but it’s all just a ruse he’s devised to hide his true identity as a secret agent. He needs the perfect family to help him infiltrate the famous Eden Academy and get close to Donovan Desmond, a high-profile politician.

Unknown to him, the family he has assembled includes an assassin for a wife and a telepath for a daughter. In any other setting, this could be a problem, but for Twilight, this family may just be what he needs to fulfill his mission.