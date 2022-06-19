Spy x Family Episode 11 celebrated with a new Anya Forger art visual

Spy x Family promo art showing the faker family. Credits:Wit Studios and Cloverworks

Spy x Family Episode 11 was released and it was packed with all the hustle and feels like the penultimate episode of the anime.

Spy x Family is arguably one of the most anticipated new anime series set to debut in 2022, with the anime adaptation quickly becoming the most popular TV series in Japan as it follows the humorous and sometimes dangerous story of the counterfeiter family.

While the youngest member of the trio, Anya, is still navigating her way through the prestigious Eden College to help her father Loid on his mission as master spy Twilight, in the latest episode the family man tries to the extreme to bring peace between to secure two warring nations.

Spy x Family Episode 11 Anya Art

The official Spy x Family website has shared a new image to commemorate the arrival of Episode 11 of Wit and CloverWorks’ series, which continues to provide clues about Anya’s current mission in the halls of Eden College, while Loid and Yor provide support a master spy and a world-class assassin.

Anya dreams of passing her exams. Hope she succeeds in real life.

New art showing Anya Forger dreaming. Photo credit: spy-family.net

With the anime adaptation halfway through its first season, fans should brace for a hiatus as the ending of the first season will come after the arrival of episode 12 and the series is expected to return with new episodes in fall 2022.

From what we’ve seen so far, we wouldn’t be surprised if the final episode of season one ends on a cliffhanger involving the Forger Family trio.

Spy x Family 11 Recap (Spoilers)

Donovan Desmond’s plans are moving forward and WISE wants Anya Forger to keep up with the academic world. While his daughter Anya enjoys her favorite anime, Loid Forger aka Twilight reviews her exam results. Loid knows he needs to change Anya’s study habits so she can get better grades and at least eight Stella so he can achieve his own goal.

Loid takes Anya to a hospital to volunteer. Unfortunately, Anya cannot do any work without damaging something.

However, Anya saves a boy named Ken from drowning in a pool, even though she nearly drowned herself. As the first first grader, she receives her first Stella at school. Anya catches the attention of her classmates and teachers, but Damian Desmond is jealous because she got ahead of him.

On a train, Loid meets with his superior to find out about Operation Strix. His boss is concerned about some of Donovan Desmond’s recent financial transactions. You must speed up contacting Desmond and encourage Anya to befriend Desmond’s younger son, Damian, as soon as possible.

Anya is confident that she can now support Loid’s mission, having earned a Stella. However, Anya soon realizes that her success has only increased Damian’s attention to her. The other students at the school show their contempt by spreading false rumors about Anya.

Anya decides that she wants a puppy to bond with Damian and asks Loid to get her one. While looking for a puppy at a substandard animal shelter, Anya meets an abused psychic dog. The dog recognizes Anya’s desire for a dog and tries to persuade her to adopt him.

What are your predictions for the Forger Family before the first episodes of the anime adaptation come to an end? Please let us know in the comments.