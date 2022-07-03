Spy x Family cast inks adorable character sketches

Spy x Family season 1 promo visual. Credit: Crunchyroll

Spy x Family is officially one of the biggest anime blockbusters of 2022, if not the absolute biggest, with the story of Forger Family resonating with audiences around the world.

The series recently wrapped its first season and the franchise celebrates by drawing his Japanese voice for Loid, Anya and Yor the characters who represent them.

At the same time, Wit and Cloverworks continue to adapt storylines from Tatsuya Endo’s manga.

Character art by Spy x Family cast

The anime voice actors playing Loid, Yor and Anya attempted to create their characters, with Takuya Eguchi, Saori Hayami and Atsumi Tanezaki taking the opportunity to show off their artistic skills while waiting for the final episodes of Spy x Family Season:

The main cast of Spy x Family illustrate themselves. Photo credit: Spy x Family / Twitter

Spy x Family Part 2 is in the works. Given that the anime series has become the most watched in Japan, it’s a safe guess that the counterfeiters’ story will continue to be forgotten.

Much material from the manga has yet to be ported to the small screen. Several anime series franchises have revealed news about a sequel to the series.

This happened after the arrival of the mid-season finale, so we wouldn’t be surprised if Spy x Family season 2 is confirmed later in December 2022 when season 1 ends.

The unpredictable new threat of Spy x Family

The first trailer for the second installment of the popular spy comedy introduces a new enemy to the series, Keith Kepler. Keith is a far-right terrorist intent on igniting an all-out war between Westalis and Ostania.

Essentially, this poses a threat to Twilight’s mission, which ultimately aims to maintain the tenuous peace between the two nations.

Hiroki Takahashi, who previously appeared in the anime series HUNTER x HUNTER and Prince of Tennis, will play the violent radical in the drama.

Lots of action is also hinted at as Yor Forger fights in an alley while Loid draws his pistol at an unidentified opponent. The following 12 episodes of the series are scheduled to premiere in Japan in October 2022.

The anime is based on the manga of the same name published in 2019 by writer and artist Tatsuya Endo. The manga was originally published exclusively for Shonen Jump+, Shueisha’s hit digital manga spinoff from Shonen Jump magazine.

With over 21 million copies in circulation worldwide, the series has become one of the most popular titles to emerge from the service. Endo’s manga has already been nominated for two Eisner Awards. The first was in 2021 when Junji Itos Remina defeated it and the second was in 2022.

What do you think of the fakers’ artistic interpretations by their Japanese voice actors?