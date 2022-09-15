Spirited Away’s English Voice Cast Featured An NCIS Heavy Hitter

Lauren Holly voices Spirited Away’s mother. Although it’s a relatively small part in the film’s grand scheme, scenes involving Chihiro’s parents support the film, so it’s still a significant role. Holly also starred as Jenny Shepard on “NCIS”, a main character who was part of the series from season 3 to season 5. Holly left the series after her character’s death, although she only appeared once in seasons 9 and 12 of Good.

If the actress looks familiar, it could be because you’ve seen her in one of her many other projects. Holly has appeared in a slew of big films, including Dumb and Dumber, Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story, What Women Want, and Crank: High Voltage.

Holly has also been part of many notable television projects such as Picket Fences, Chicago Hope, All My Children and Designated Survivor. In fact, it seems that the performer has been constantly involved in acting since her early days in the mid-1980s.