Speaking Spanish With Eugenio Mastrandrea Comforted Zoe Saldaña On From Scratch’s Set

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Zoe Saldaña explained that her Italian co-star Eugenio Mastrandrea spoke to her in her native language, Spanish, as her “comfort language” during the most difficult scenes. “He is very generous,” Saldaña said to Tudum. “Obviously because of the fragility of the subject, there were no bright days. [There were] very challenging days worked on the limited series Another article for Tudum explained that Mastrandrea speaks Italian, Spanish, English and Sicilian.

In an interview with Shondaland, Tembi Locke spoke about the obstacles she faced living in Italy, including the challenge of the language barrier. “But the emotional obstacle was being a black American living abroad in Florence trying to learn the Italian language,” Locke explained. “It was a time when there weren’t many black Americans living in Florence in the early 1990s. It taught me a lot about myself, the world and other people. I hope people will see that there are cultural differences as well as the similarities in people around the world.” When you consider that an Italian actor could comfort a Dominican-American actor with their native language, it just goes to show how people are dating different cultures can find similarities and connect.