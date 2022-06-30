South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2 Release Date, Plot, And Teaser

Fans won’t have to wait too long for the latest Paramount+ exclusive content to be completed. South Park: The Streaming Wars, the third South Park movie, was released on June 1st and fans are wanting to know what will happen next. Well, luckily for them, Paramount announced on June 29th that the next part, South Park: The Streaming Wars Part 2, would be out on July 13th.

This sequel seems to have lasted longer than the previous schedule so far. South Park: Post COVID, the first of the Paramount+ exclusive South Park content, premiered on November 25, 2021. The sequel, South Park: Post COVID – The Return of COVID, followed exactly three weeks later, on December 16. Fans of The Streaming Wars have been waiting for news about the sequel for four weeks, and this film is only two weeks away aired. But considering how much work goes into a regular episode of South Park, and that these “movies,” as ViacomCBS calls them, are definitely longer despite not being full-length movies, they’re doing pretty well. Co-creator Trey Parker told The Hollywood Reporter: “[Viacom] are the ones who said we’re going to give them 14 films in seven years. Personally, I can only say that I am 52 years old and have made three films in my life. So do the math.” We just hope fans can keep calm until then.