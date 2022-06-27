Sony’s Madame Web Just Landed A Big American Horror Story Star

According to Deadline, actress Emma Roberts is set to play an undisclosed role in Madame Web. Emma Roberts, the niece of legendary actress Julia Roberts, first joined American Horror Story in the third season of Coven and quickly became a mainstay of the anthology series, which has continued in subsequent seasons such as Freak Show, “Cult”, “Apocalypse” and “1984” – although she has decided to sit out the tenth season.

In addition to Roberts and Dakota Johnson, other actors linked to “Madame Web” include breakout star “Euphoria” Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O’Conner and Tahir Rahim – all but Johnson are yet to do so have confirmed their roles in the film (via IMDb). While we still don’t know the extent of Roberts’ role in Madame Web, her addition to the cast still marks her first foray into the superhero genre as a whole, and given the incredible range in which she is an almost different character Each season of American Horror Story, we have to assume she’ll be more than capable of taking on any role she could be given.