Sony Just Gave The Karate Kid And Cobra Kai Fans The Best Possible News

Sony’s Columbia Pictures just announced an all-new The Karate Kid movie, due in theaters June 7, 2024 (per Variety). The only indication of what to expect for the new film is that it will be a “return to the original ‘The Karate Kid’ franchise.” No further details were given as to who will star or direct the film, nor any information about possible scriptwriters. But the most revealing tidbit is the return to the original tetralogy of films, and now that five seasons of Cobra Kai have been narrated, that allows for a lot of speculation as to where a feature film might go in terms of the story. The words “original franchise” omit any return of the stars from the 2010 remake.

Also, the only thing that connected The Next Karate Kid to the first three films was the Miyagi-san character, but with Pat Morita’s death in 2009 and Miyagi’s death revealed in Season 1 of Cobra Kai, would be the only way for Julie Pierce to find her way to Los Angeles, which has long been a fan theory for a future Hilary Swank “Cobra Kai” appearance. Another possibility is that the show’s narrative, which will likely wrap up another season or two before June 2024, could transition to the big screen, much like how The X-Files had its own movie premiere between seasons 5 and 6. We’ll have to wait and see as more announcements are made.