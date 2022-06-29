Sonic The Hedgehog’s Modern Design Didn’t Come From A Video Game

Polygon summarized Sonic’s debut in the 1993 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, marking the first time a video game character had appeared at the famous event. It marked a landmark achievement for Sega, as well as a landmark disaster when the company’s car went rogue, injuring two parade-goers. That day, however, the bruise accomplished another feat: the premiere of its new design.

Prior to the event, Sega provided design guidelines for its flagship mascot to the studio that made the floats for the parade. The studio went through several designs before choosing one that balanced “a little sass” with “accessibility,” according to Ellen Beth Van Buskirk Knapp, former Sega of America marketing services manager. “You had to please the customer – and ultimately Sega was the customer because we paid a lot for it,” Knapp said.

Brenda Lynch, former Sonic account manager for Manning, Selvage & Lee, provided some additional insight into the Sonic float’s slimmer design compared to the Hedgehog’s original design. “The key was that Sonic was the fastest video game character of the time,” Lynch said. “There was a lot of discussion and design to ensure the balloon reflected Sonic’s iconic need for speed.”

Parade accidents aside, the design stayed. Sonic’s main appeal has always been its speed, so it seemed logical that Sega would adopt a design synonymous with that trait.