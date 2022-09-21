Sonic Prime’s Showrunners Have An Animation Pedigree That Should Get Fans Excited

Founded in 2000, Man of Action Studios has been involved in some pretty notable projects of its time that have become the stuff of animation legends. The company has worked with Cartoon Network on shows like Ben 10 and Generator Rex, and worked closely with Disney on Disney XD productions like Ultimate Spider-Man and Marvel’s Avengers Assemble. Not to mention that it also has a variety of comic book titles under its belt. With such a track record, it’s safe to say that “Sonic Prime” couldn’t have fallen into more capable hands.

Man of Action’s resume speaks for itself, but that doesn’t mean those involved haven’t sought outside guidance in making Sonic Prime a success. Man of Action’s Duncan Rouleau revealed on Twitter that Ian Flynn, one of the leading names in Sonic the Hedgehog media, has been helping him and the rest of the team with the Netflix series. “He advised and was invaluable,” Rouleau wrote a tweet from October 2021 when asked about Flynn’s involvement in Sonic Prime. Tails’ Channel tried to get more information, but Rouleau could offer nothing more.

With the trailer fans love (and everyone’s praising the same thing), the stacked voice cast, and a crew of talented people behind the scenes, “Sonic Prime” should be a home run when it arrives in theaters in Winter 2022.