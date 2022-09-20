Sonic Prime’s Frenetic New Trailer Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing

Although only a minute long, the latest teaser for “Sonic Prime” has a lot to offer. Along with vibrant, colorful environments, we get a good look at Shadow the Hedgehog, Dr. Eggman and Big the Cat. For the most part, the overall aesthetic doesn’t seem to stray too far from the source material. The comments section for SegAmerica’s YouTube post is surprisingly full of positive comments about the trailer. The vast majority of commentators particularly adore the smooth, expressive animations which they believe will make the show a pleasure.

Additionally, some comments praised Deven Mack for his take on Sonic the Hedgehog. This is his first time portraying the character and as he expressed in a May 2022 video his twitter page, he’s more than willing to live up to it. “I understand what these characters mean to a lot of people, and it’s a lot to live up to,” he said, emphasizing his deep-rooted love for animated Sonic shows and excitement at living vicariously through him. Mack also promises action and adventure throughout the series, paying tribute to Sonic and his friends’ pop culture legacy.

As the teaser reveals, “Sonic Prime” will appear on Netflix in winter 2022.