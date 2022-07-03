Solo Leveling anime release date on Crunchyroll in 2023

Power Fantasy fans unite because Solo Leveling is getting an Anime! Image credit: A-1 images

On July 3rd, 2022, Crunchyroll announced that Solo Leveling is getting an anime! Most of the details are still under wraps, but the anime will be released on Crunchyroll in 2023!

Crunchyroll will stream Solo Leveling in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, Middle East and CIS.

If you love Sword Art Online, Naruto or any other story where the misfit turns things around and wipes the floor with the enemy, don’t miss Solo Leveling!

Life-ending experiences can change a person. Image credit: A-1 images

What do we know about solo leveling?

Shunsuke Nakashige is directing the anime at A-1 Pictures.

Noboru Kimura is writing the scripts, Tomoko Sudo is designing the characters, and Hiroyuki Sawano is doing the music.

Solo Leveling or Only I Level Up began as a web novel on July 25, 2016 on Kakao’s digital comics and fiction platform, KakaoPage. Yen Press began publishing the novels to English readers on February 16, 2021.

Korea has all 13 books and a side story as of April 18, 2018, but the final chapter came out on December 29, 2021. The webtoon adaptation has been available on Webnovel since May 7th, 2020, Tappytoon since June 4th, 2020 and is also available on Tapas.

Yen Press has compiled the chapters in all their full color glory into four books. In addition, Netmarble Corp. in Korea a mobile role-playing game.

Solo Leveling is getting a live-action adaptation. There’s no word on the cast, staff, or release date, but it will be produced in the United States.

Message from the creator and artist of Solo Leveling!

“If someone had said to me about six years ago when I was writing the early days of Solo Leveling, ‘The novel you wrote is going to be a comic book,’ I bet I would have told them it should stop pulling my leg. But now I’ve been told it will be animated?! Seriously, stop pulling my leg! … But these days I feel excited and excited. Since I’m still half doubting this is real, I want to see Jinwoo and the other characters animate soon and feel relieved. I will continue to work diligently and look forward to this day.” – Chugong, author “Solo Leveling is finally making its anime debut. It feels like just yesterday that we got the offer for the anime adaptation. I feel so overwhelmed to think that anime is actually in the making. It’s all thanks to you fans who love and support Solo Leveling. I am filled with gratitude. Many Thanks. Please also support the animation production team. If this anime brings new joy to readers, I will be very happy.” – DUBU, illustrator Many thanks to Crunchyroll for translating this message from Chugong and DUBU.

Is solo leveling worth the hype?

While researching this article, I noticed that many people compare solo leveling to Sword Art Online. This isn’t a bad comparison, but there are some differences between the series.

It has been over a decade since the Gates appeared and monsters began crossing them, causing death and destruction on Earth. But some people began to develop skills that allowed them to fight back.

Jinwoo Sung is one of those people, but not only is he ranked E, the lowest rank, he is also known as the weakest hunter known to mankind. But that changes when Jinwoo and the group he joined find themselves in a rare double dungeon and most of the part dies.

Jinwoo should have died, but he sees a mysterious pop-up that changes everything. Now Jinwoo can level up and change rank.

A feat impossible for everyone else as ranks are assigned once you awaken as a hunter. You can get better equipment or tools and increase your strength.

But going from B to A, for example, is impossible. So what makes Jinwoo so special and will humanity defeat the monsters once and for all?

Sword Art Online spends most of its time in a game world, and the original story trapped Kirito and his friends in one. Kirito’s life was not in danger until then and he was a capable player from the start.

Both characters face death and terrible adversity, but I believe Jinwoo’s story is stronger. Once Kirito beats the game, he has a choice to live everyday life, but Jinwoo doesn’t have that option.

The monsters keep coming, and even if you don’t travel through a gate, the monsters will eventually cross over.