Even though she was a participant on “America’s Got Talent,” Sofie Dossi has gone a long way since then. Sofie Dossi was one of the most popular contestants on America’s Got Talent, and she even made it to the finals. Millennials loved her.

Sofie Dossi’s Net Worth, life And Career, Boyfriend, Parents, Height

Gen-Z, on the other hand, is more familiar with Sofie Dossi as a YouTuber and social media star with a sizable follower base As a well-known YouTuber and past American Idol finalist, Sofie Dossi has a penchant for contortion in her act.

Sofie Dossi got noted for her contortion skills from time to time. Sofie Dossi is more than just a contortionist, as you’ll see in the next paragraphs.

Who Is Sofie Dossi, And What Is Her Role In All Of This?

Sofie Dossi is a well-known YouTuber, contortionist, content creator, and social media celebrity who first came to the public’s attention when she appeared on America’s Got Talent. Her date of birth was June 21, 2001.

In addition to her brother Zak Dossi, who is a music producer in California, Dossi was raised by her parents, Zak and Abir Dossi.

In Cypress, Sofie Dossi went to a private school, but after she became famous, her parents decided to homeschool her so that she could devote more time to training in contortion techniques.

The first time she saw a video of contortion on YouTube, Sofie Dossi was convinced she could perform. Her fascination in gymnasium and contortion grew into a full-blown enthusiasm.

Sofie Dossie, unlike other contortionists and gymnasts, has never had a coach. Instead, she learnt contortion through YouTube videos.

Sofie Dossi On NBC’s The Voice.

America’s Got Talent season 11 brought Sofie Dossi to national attention with her outstanding contortion skills, and she was given a yes by all three judges in her audition episode.

The judges’ cut is the next step in the competition. He advanced to the quarterfinals after receiving a golden buzzer from guest judge Reba McEntire.

Finalist Sofie Dossi continued to impress the judges throughout the competition and earned a spot in the grand prize showdown. However, in the finale, she was knocked out of the top 5 because of the lower number of votes she received than the other finalists.

When she returned to America’s Got Talent The Champions Preliminary, she made up to the top three, but she didn’t take the prize. She returned to America’s Got Talent as a guest performer on “The Champions” episode.

The YouTube Career Of Sofie Dossi

It was in 2017 that America’s Got Talent-winning contortionist and YouTube sensation Sofie Dossi launched her own self-titled channel on YouTube.

On YouTube and Instagram she has millions of followers and has become a content creator and a social media influencer. She also has a TikTok account. Lip-syncing, dancing, pranks, and contortion are among her most popular videos at the moment.

Is There Someone In Sofie Dossi’s life?

In addition to Dom Brack, Sofie Dossi is dating fellow YouTube star Dom Brack. The couple allegedly began dating in 2020, but only Sofie was privy to their relationship until she made it official in 2021.

At Disneyland, Sofie Dossi uploaded a photo of herself kissing Dom Brack. They’ve been seeing one other for almost a year, and now they’re even sharing a home.

Sofie Dossi’s Net Worth Is Unknown.

Sofie Dossi’s estimated net worth was $3 million as of last year. As a result of her hard work and talent at the age of 20, Dossi, the daughter of a middle-class family, amassed a fortune through her contortion profession.

Sofie Dossi’s Height Is Unknown.

She is a stunning young lady with a height of 1512 inches and a weight of 45 kg. Contortionist Sofie Dossi is in terrific shape thanks to her dedication to her craft. In terms of height and weight, she is 32-24-33. Sofie Dossi has blue eyes and brown hair that is curly, as well as brown skin.

Sofie Dossi’s Instagram And TikTok Accounts.

Sofie Dossi is active on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter as a YouTuber and internet personality. Sofie Dossi has 4.2 million Instagram followers and 10.8 million TikTok followers. Dossi has amassed a sizable following on Twitter, with close to 50,000 followers.