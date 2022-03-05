Sofie Dossi And Dom Brack Are Rumoured To Be Dating, But Is It Real Or Just A Joke? Her Ex Is No longer A Part Of Her life.

For the past few days, everyone has been wondering whether or if Sofie Dossi, an American gymnast and YouTube sensation, is dating Dom Brack, who recently made a video on his YouTube channel titled “My Friends Meet My New Girlfriend” in which she appears as Dom’s girlfriend.

Dossi And Dom Brack Are rumoured To Be Dating, But Is It Real Or Just A Joke? Her Ex Is No longer A Part Of Her life.

Most YouTubers, including Sofie Dossi and Dom Brack, are known for producing prank films and tricking their fans so effortlessly that it’s difficult to tell what’s genuine from fake.

It’s clear that Dominic Brack and Sofie Dossi are seeing each other; there are no more questions or rumours about their relationship.

In a YouTube video titled ‘Meet My Boyfriend,’ Sofie Dossi announced her relationship with Dom Brack, and on Instagram, she shared a picture of the two kissing at Disneyland.

Six months after announcing their engagement, Sofie and Dom are still going strong and delighting their fans with a steady stream of pranks and cute films.

Dom Brack and Sofie Dossi’s romance

In the past six months, Dom Brack and Sofie Dossi have made their relationship official. They met at Andrew Davila’s birthday party in June 2020, and Dom immediately fell in love with her.

Sofie, on the other hand, didn’t fall in love with him at first sight; in fact, she found him repulsive. Before they met, Dom Brack was a huge fan of Sofie Dossi, but that didn’t persuade Sofie to date him.

She’d previously turned him down several times. However, it appears that Dom Brack was so smitten with Sofie that his efforts to win her affection again were unaffected by her rejection

. After spending months together, Sofie Dossi’s disdain of Dom Brack turned into a mutual admiration and they became friends. Many of Sofie Dossi and Dom Brack’s YouTube videos feature them together.

Fans were taken by surprise when a video titled ‘My Friends Meet My New Girlfriend’ appeared on Dom Brack’s YouTube channel

In the end, Dom and Sofie explained that the video was a prank and that they are not dating at all. However, this sparked speculation of a possible romance between Sofie and Dom, which the duo steadfastly refuted.

As soon as they finally admitted their love for one another on Instagram and YouTube, Sofie Dossi and Dom Brack have become big couple goals for their followers and haven’t shied away from demonstrating their affection for one another on any platform.