SNL Fans Should Get Excited For These Four New Featured Players

According to the official “Saturday Night Live” Twitter, the sketch comedy series has officially added four brand new cast members to its ever-changing roster. The new players are: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker. Obviously this is meant to make up for the heavy losses the series has suffered of late, but it’s also just a really smart move to add some new blood from time to time to freshen up the series.

Like previous additions, these new featured players are not without experience in the world of comedy. Longfellow has shown his comedic skills on shows like Conan and Laugh After Dark, while Kearney Fern played Dannely on an episode of Amazon Prime’s A League of Their Own. Walker, meanwhile, had his own Comedy Central Stand-Up Featuring episode, and Deadline noted that Hernandez opened for the late Gilbert Gottfried.

Of course, only time will tell how well these new comedians do on a show like Saturday Night Live, but for now, fans have plenty to get excited about for the future of the sketch series.