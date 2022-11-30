Small Details You Missed In The The Super Mario Bros. Movie Full-Length Trailer

One of the many selling points of the new Super Mario Bros. Movie teaser is the introduction of Anya Taylor-Joy’s version of Princess Peach. She’s noticeably absent from the previous trailer, so she’s getting plenty of time to shine in this one. Not only does it look like she won’t be kidnapped by Bowser, she appears to be a strong, capable leader. Peach has made no secret of her desire to take the fight to Bowser if it means protecting her kingdom, and the trailer reveals that she’ll be wearing a few different outfits, each with a storyline rooted in the Super Mario franchise is.

It should come as no surprise that Princess Peach wears her most iconic costume for much of the second Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer: a pink dress, gold crown, and white gloves. However, it changes when she absorbs the flame of a fire flower, with her clothing taking on a white and red motif – a mechanic countless Super Mario games have used over the years. Far from her traditional look, Peach wears a white and pink jumpsuit with a pink scarf. This look is practically a direct translation of her Mario Kart 8 racing costume.