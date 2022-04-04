Small Details You Missed In The Bubble

The cast of The Bubble is already packed with A-listers, but there are still plenty of Hollywood favorites popping up for some amazing little cameos. John Lithgow, for example, turns on video conferencing as studio chairman Tom, who requires everyone else to keep working while isolating in Fiji. (Lithgow previously appeared in Judd Apatow’s This is 40.)

The film also stars John Cena, who acts as the film’s stunt coordinator, Steve, who has to train the performers to make their moves through a screen, and unsurprisingly the results are disastrous. (Cena previously appeared as Steven in Apatow’s “Trainwreck.”) Meanwhile, characters and audiences alike are treated to a quarantine party performance from Beck.

And in what is arguably the most hilarious cameo, James McAvoy appears in the film as himself — or at least as a more curious and much more uncomfortable version of himself. When Carol Cobb (Karen Gillan) tries to get her off the set near the end of the film, McAvoy steps in Action to make her fall because he finds her suspicious while running. This gives way to a hilarious, self-deprecating exchange about McAvoy’s career, sparked by his portrayal of Dr. Charles Xavier was defined in the “X-Men” prequel films. (Gillan and McAvoy have previously worked together on Broadway.)