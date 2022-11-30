Sky On Fire – What We Know So Far

Sky on Fire focuses on America’s first Latina President, Eva Ortiz. Described as a distinguished war veteran, this pioneering leader faces an assassination attempt by an unknown assailant. Survival is just the beginning for Ortiz and leads her on the quest behind it. The story promises drama, mystery and suspense with every episode.

Political dramas have found a following among viewers. Designated Survivor is new to the category and shares many of the same characteristics as Fire. The series, which starred Keifer Sutherland, followed a Minister for Housing and Urban Development who becomes president after a deadly explosion. It fueled the appetite for the genre – when its first season scored 87% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Even if a male star can be seen in “Survivor”, the genre of political drama does not shy away from female protagonists. The lead role of Eva Ortiz resembles dynamic women who have directed series like Homeland, Madam Secretary and Scandal.