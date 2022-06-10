Skull Island anime movie adaptation reveals first look during Geeked Week 2022

The arrival of misfits on Skull Island in the movie Kong: Skull Island. Image Credit: Legendary Images

The first intriguing teaser image of Netflix’s Skull Island, a new anime series set in Legendary Pictures’ MonsterVerse, has been revealed.

The core MonsterVerse quadrology ended last year with the release of Godzilla vs. Kong. Still, Legendary Pictures has plans to expand the titan-filled world with a slew of new projects, including a new anime series based on Kong: Skull Island.

Legendary Pictures and Netflix are currently working on the next major installment in the MonsterVerse saga, a new anime adaptation of Kong: Skull Island. Fans finally got a taste of what this colossal initiative looks like with the first shot from the monstrous anime series!

Despite being revealed earlier this year, there have been few updates on what to expect from the upcoming Kong: Skull Island. Thankfully, that all changed this year during Netflix’s Geeked Week, when Kong: Skull Island unveiled its first teaser, teasing how some tiny people would be engulfed in Kong’s vast empire, with little escape.

Below is an eerie first look at the anime Kong: Skull Island from Legendary Pictures and Netflix:

First Kong Skull Island teaser from Netflix. Photo credit: Netflix Geeked

Sadly, aside from the fact that it will be brought to life by Powerhouse Animation Studios, there are few details on what to expect from Legendary Pictures and Netflix’s new Kong: Skull Island anime or (when it can be expected) at the moment.

Powerhouse Animation Studios is the production house behind Castlevania, Blood of Zeus, Seis Manos and more. The initial announcement for the major project included some plot suggestions for the new series. The plot teases more characters getting stuck on the title island.

Anime adaptation of Skull Island: What we know so far

When Netflix revealed it would be in development alongside an anime-style Tomb Raider show in January 2021, the planned animated series was named Skull Island. The story follows the exploits of shipwrecked people trying to escape from the eponymous island inhabited by prehistoric monsters.

Brian Duffield will write the series and will co-executive produce with Jacob Robinson. Duffield has previous experience writing monster stories, being a writer on the 2020 film Love and Monsters and writing Underwater screenplays.

At this time, it is unknown when the upcoming series will take place in the MonsterVerse. The 2017 image, set in 1973, follows a team of scientists and soldiers as they journey to the mystical Skull Island. On the island, they encounter the giant Kong and other terrible beasts. Legendary Television, Powerhouse Animation Studios, Tractor Pants Productions and Netflix Animation will be collaborating on the animated series.

There are also plans to continue the MonsterVerse with a new movie, but few details are available. What are your thoughts? What are your thoughts on the anime Kong: Skull Island so far? What are you looking forward to in the new anime? Let us know what you think of the anime adaptation in the comments!