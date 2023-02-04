Skrulls From The Comics Most Likely To Show Up On Marvel’s Show

Since his first appearance in 1963’s “Fantastic Four” #18, Kl’rt the Super-Skrull has proven to be one of the Fantastic Four’s most tenacious and deadly foes. Another classic Stan Lee and Jack Kirby creation, Super-Skrull’s raw power and unique sense of honor have helped him cross the line between villain and anti-hero for decades.

A dedicated soldier in the Skrull Army, Kl’rt is Jazinda’s father and was once in love with Princess Anelle. Through scientific enhancements, Super-Skrull has all the powers of the Fantastic Four including invisibility, flight, pyrokinesis, elasticity, super strength, and a hypnotic gaze. In his first encounter with the Fantastic Four, the Super-Skrull nearly overwhelms them in his attempt to conquer Earth, but he becomes temporarily depowered and trapped in an island crater. Super-Skrull has since battled powerful heroes like Thor, Silver Surfer, Captain Mar-Vell, and the Inhumans.

Super-Skrull survived the destruction of the Skrull Throne World by Galactus. Once upon a time he was crowned emperor of a new Skrull empire at the end of the 2013 Infinity event, despite serving Dorrek VIII, the superhero Hulkling and his beloved Anelle’s son, who is the true unifier of their people. Super-Skrull serves as a diplomat for the Kree/Skrull alliance, a peacekeeping role Hulkling gave him in Empyre: Aftermath Avengers #1 as punishment for his many intergalactic crimes. Whether Super-Skrull can atone for his misdeeds remains to be seen.