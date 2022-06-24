Skip and Loafer anime creator, director, character designer, voice actor, and actress discuss the new project

Voice actress TomoKurosawa, including Mitsu Iwakura who will play her. Voice actor Akinori Egoshi, including Sosuke Shima, who he will play. Photo credit: @skip-and-loafer.com

On June 21, 2022, the official website for PA Works’ TV anime adaptation of Misakis Takamatsu’s manga Skip and Loafer (Skip to Loafer) revealed a trailer, main cast, staff and character designs. Voice actress Tomoyo Kurosawa will play Mitsumi and voice actress Akinori Egoshi will play Sosuke.

Kotomi Deai (Natsumi’s Book of Friends) at PA Works directs the anime series and is in charge of series composition. Manami Umehita (Stella Women’s Academy, High School Division Class C3) is responsible for character design and will also serve as animation director. The music is composed by Takatsugu Wakabayashi (Dragonar Academy).

The story revolves around Mitsumi and her interactions with people who think differently from her, which makes for a very interesting story. We want this anime adaptation to stay true to the original and have comedic moments. We aim to make a slice of life anime that you will find relaxing, so please look forward to it! Director Kotomi Deai commented on the Skip and Loafer official website.

The anime adaptation Skip and Loafer is inspired by the Japanese manga series Slice-of-Life Rom-Com written and illustrated by Misaki Takamatsu. Since August 2018, the manga has been published in Kodansha’s Monthly Afternoon magazine and the manga’s chapters have been compiled into 7 volumes. Seven Seas Entertainment has released the English version of the manga digitally and in print.

Thank you for the anime adaptation of Skip and Loafer! I’ll be involved in the production, but I’m confident that the production team is working very hard to stay true to my original vision and it’s going to be great. I look forward to it! Mangaka/Writer/Illustrator Misaki Takamatsu commented on Skip and Loafer’s official website

I think everyone has had experiences with people who share different values ​​than they do, be it in school or in society. We hope our viewers will enjoy Mitsumi’s journey as she strives to connect with those around her. Character Designer/Animation Director Manami Umeshita commented on the Skip and Loafer official website

What is the plot of Skip and Loafer?

The story centers on an excellent student named Iwakura Mistumi, who always dreamed of leaving her small town and going to a prestigious university in order to make something of her life and change the world for the better along the way. As Iwakura begins attending high school in Tokyo, she finds that she was unprepared for how different her life would be in a big city and finds everything overwhelming at first.

Luckily, things start to improve when she manages to befriend a handsome classmate named Shima Sousuke, who is as relaxed as she is over-prepared. Can a naïve “country girl” like Iwakura make it big in Tokyo with Sousuke by her side? And what will happen when Iwakura starts developing feelings for Sousuke?

I will play Mitsumi Iwakura in the upcoming anime adaptation of Slip and Loafer. The working environment for Skip and Loafer’s sound production is great. I’m impressed with Director Deai’s ability to bring this manga world to life. I challenge myself to bring the best Mitsumi to the viewers, so please look forward to it! Voice actress Tomoyo Kurosawa commented on Skip and Loafer’s official website

I will play Sousuke Shima. The manga has an interesting way of expressing the different feelings found in people’s hearts. I read the manga several times and it really touched me. I’m bouncing back and forth between nervousness and exhilaration to be a part of this production. I will do my best and I am proud to be part of this wonderful project! Voice actor Akinori Egoshi commented on Skip and Loafer’s official website

A great comedic rom-com for male readers

In 2020, Skip and Loafer tied for #7 with Ranking of Kingsth th place in the Kono Manga ga Sugoi by Takarajimasha! (This Manga Is Amazing) list of the best manga of the year for male readers. In 2021, the series ranked 46thth Ranked #1 in Da Vinci Magazine’s Book of the Year rankings in Japan.

In 2020, Skip and Loafer was voted 13thth Manga Taisho Award and 3rd placeapprox with 58 points. In 2020, Skip and Loafer was chosen for the 44thth Kodansha Manga Award in the general category in 2020 and in 2022 was awarded for the 46th placeth issue in the same category. In 2020, Skip and Loafer was one of the works recommended by the jury at the 23approx Japanese Media Art Festival.