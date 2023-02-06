Sixth Scenario Won! Release Date

Manhwa readers can look forward to an interesting fight. But before that, the good news is that there is no pause in the release of the next chapter. In line with a final release date for this week is Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, Chapter 144. The final chapter was all about the defeat of the beast. And now is the time when exciting new tasks open up. Without taking up much of your time, here’s everything you need to know about the new chapter.

There will be a time in the new chapter when the MC will have no other way out of trouble. However, we are talking about Kim Dokja here. The man will surely find a way to win the scenario on his own.

Omniscient Reader’s Point of View Chapter 144: What Will Happen Next?

The goddess had told Dokja that he must now collect the final fable to become a constellation. And the condition of the task was to hunt the target located in the area of ​​the sixth scenario. That just means that the sixth scenario is far from over. It will take a long time for the hero to win the battle. They defeated the beast and fought alongside the pygmies. Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint Chapter 144 opens with the fight continuing.

So now we will see that Dokja will pair up with Joonghyuk to prepare a strategy to fight the next mission. It will be exciting to see how the combat develops over the next few action sequences that will come in future battles.

Summary of the previous chapter!

The 25th episode of Those Who Face a God continued in chapter 143 from the point of view of the omniscient reader. The chapter began with the notification that someone had tampered with the scenario system. By this time, Dokja had understood that he no longer had the power or ability to destroy a beast as powerful as this. It turned out that the interference came from the part of the outer gods. Confusion reigned among the heroes.

The god had come and started attacking the beast. So the Sovereign of Eight Heads constellation frowned in pain as it dissolved on the spot. And soon the beast crumbled to the ground. Thus, the main goal of the sixth scenario was achieved. The chapter then ended with Dokja learning that he had completed a total of four fables.

At the time of writing, no particular break has been announced for the release of the next chapter. As such, fans may need to buckle up for the next one. The next chapter will appear in the next two days. The final release date for Chapter 144 of Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint is February 6th, 2023. Fans can get all chapters of the manga only on the official pages of Naver, Webtoon and Kakaopage. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for all the updates right here.