Six Chicago PD Stars Will Be Hitting A Big Milestone In Season 10

Chicago PD has always been a true ensemble drama. And as with any long-running ensemble piece, the series has seen a portion of the cast leave the One Chicago franchise. Despite the turnover, the show has the impressive talents of stars Jason Beghe (Hank Voight), Marina Squerciati (Kim Burgess), LaRoyce Hawkins (Kevin Atwater), Jesse Lee Soffer (Jay Halstead), Patrick Flueger (Adam Ruzek) and Amy Morton ( Trudy Platt) since it aired in 2014. And by the time Chicago PD Season 10 ends, this core group will have hosted more than 200 episodes.

Beghe, Squerciati, Soffer and Fleuger are all currently on 186 episodes of “Chicago PD” and will hit 200 at the same time as the series in episode 14 of the new season. Said season is scheduled to premiere on September 21, 2022, meaning they will surpass that significant episode count around the time of the midseason finale. Ditto for Hawkins and Morton, who will have to wait for another episode to hit 200 as each currently has an impressive 185 (via IMDb).

What Dick Wolf and the Chicago PD creative team have in store for the Intelligence Unit as the massive milestone nears remains to be seen. Given what the 21st crew endured for the first nine seasons of Chicago PD, the 200th episode is shaping up to be something of a go big or go home affair. And if the emotionally wrenching nature of the 200th episode of “Chicago Fire” (per TV Insider) is any indication, we should probably brace for a bit of heartbreak.