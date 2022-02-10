Singer And Songwriter Moniece Slaughter: Bio, Family, Age, Height, Relationship, And Net Worth .Moniece Slaughter is a performer and songwriter, TV actress and social media star who is who is also known as Kali who became famous through her appearance on the VH1 reality show “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood’.

She’s also a popular figure across the nation as an amazing actress and singer. Moniece Slaughter is now popular as a performer due to the title song she performed on ‘ America’s Next Top Model’.

Slaughter has also been a host and performer for numerous stage shows in various cities in California.

Moniece Slaughter Biography

Moniece Slaughter was born on March 24 in 1987. She is aged 34. Slaughter was born in and raised into Los Angeles, California.

Slaughter is raised by parents Marla Thomas and her stepfather Dave Thomas, along with her brother DJ Thomas and she has three other half-siblings: Drew Thomas, Kyle Slaughter as well as Lauryn Slaughter.

Her stepfather, Dave Thomas was a part of the group Take 6 and has won six Grammy Awards as a band. Moniece Slaughter graduated from high school who attended El Camino Real High School.

Her father’s name was Michael Slaughter with whom Moniece Slaughter is not in contact because Michael Slaughter doesn’t want to keep in the contact Moniece.

The zodiac sign of Slaughter is Pisces and is of an ethnically diverse background. In terms of religious beliefs, Slaughter is from a Christianity family.

Moniece Slaughter Career

Moniece Slaughter gained fame following her appearance on the television show “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood”. Slaughter was a well-known character in the show and was known as a aspiring artist and songwriter. The first season showed her emotions and ups and downs.

However, by the end of season 2, she had taken on prominent roles in the show and highlighted her relationship with and break-up with her former boyfriend Rich Dollaz.

The third season of the show she revealed that she was bisexual, which brought more attention for Slaughter.

Then, she appeared in the debut season “Love & Hip Hop”, Moniece Slaughter was featured in the “On the Set W Jasper Cole” television series in 2015 as guest. She also appeared on the talk show”Dr. Phil.

Alongside being a well-known performer, Moniece Slaughter is also known for her gorgeous singing abilities.

Slaughter has released a number of albums that gained her acclaim across the country. Her most significant moment in her career as a singer was her title track from the TV show “America’s Next Top Model’.

The album she released was called ‘The Naked Truth’ in 2018. Her most famous tracks include 6th Sense, Riches, Bad Bitches as well as Queen of Diamonds.

Moniece Slaughter Relationships

In the year 2010, Moniece Slaughter was in relationship with American musician, rapper and songwriter Lil’Fizz as well as being engaged with Lil’ Fizz.

The couple split in 2012. Moniece Slaughter is a mother with Lil’ Fizz , named Kamron David Fredric. He has turned 10. She is co-parenting with her son Lil Fizz. The second series of ‘Love and Hip-Hop: New York’, Moniece Slaughter was seen with fellow cast member Rich Dollaz.

The pair broke up in the year 2015. The third episode of the show ‘Love and Hip Hop’ Moniece Slaughter admitted she is bisexual, and her friend, A.D appeared in the fourth season of the show ‘Love and Hip Hop’.

Slaughter admitted that previously she was afraid to announce her bisexuality because of anxiety of being judged and criticised. Slaughter was also reported to be in a relationship with Scrapp De Leon Ray J, and Durrell Tank Babbs.

In January of 2020, Moniece Slaughter announced that she was pregnant with the birth of a girl via an Instagram Live video.

The actress revealed that her baby girl’s name will be Dior. Slaughter did not disclose the name of the father. She saying she’d like to keep the identity of her father confidential at present.

Moniece Slaughter Net Worth

Moniece Slaughter lives an extravagant life and as well taking care of her son. On her social mediaaccounts, there are numerous photos of her with luxurious automobiles and clothes. Slaughter earns a lot of money through her many abilities and careers.

According to the most recent report Slaughter’s estimated worth Moniece Slaughter is between 2 and 3 million dollars.

Moniece Slaughter Height And Weight

Moniece Slaughter is 5 feet and 6 inches. She weighs 119lbs. The color of her hair is black, but she loves coloring her hair various colors frequently. Her eyes’ color is brown.

Moniece Slaughter Social Media

Moniece Slaughter is a popular fan base through social media sites. For instance, on Instagram, Slaughter has 1.6 million followers. She also has around 300k on Twitter.