Sigourney Weaver Opens Up About Playing A Teenager In Avatar: The Way Of Water

In her interview with Empire, Sigourney Weaver recalled going back to basics when the interviewer asked the three-time Oscar nominee if her high school acting classes had anything to do with how she played her teenage character.

“…I think the way I started with Kiri was just to stand and feel my body bit by bit like I was 14. I was just trying to get that feeling back into my body and always coming from there when I had a scene,” Weaver told Empire. “So I kind of had to redirect my way of working. But I had done this exercise in drama school, where you wait until you feel like seeing through blue eyes when you say your character has blue eyes. Every time you described something, you added it to your physical being, and you weren’t expected to do or show anything. You have it just felt it and it kinda blossomed in you.”

As such, Weaver added, she felt the practice was very important in helping her play 14-year-old Kiri as a then-72-year-old. She said it wasn’t enough for her to play an adolescent; She actually wanted to become one for the film, specifically morphing into her screen character Kiri.

Avatar: The Way of the Water, starring Cameron’s Titanic star Kate Winslet, hits theaters December 16.