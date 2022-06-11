Shiraishi Plans To Be With Kubo! Release Date

advertisement

Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Chapter 115 reveals the fate of her haunted house. In the previous chapter, Kubo and her class presented a haunted house theme. The students were excited about this topic and rushed to see what was new in it. Shiraishi played the ghost and managed to scare everyone.

In the upcoming episode, the judges will come to see her performance. Shiraishi was on break but asked to return to the haunted house as they wanted to win. However, he wants to spend some time with Kubo. But eventually he goes to the classroom where the judges will enjoy his performance. Read on to find out more.

Kubo Won’t Make Me Invisible Chapter 115: What Will Happen Next?

Shiraishi accepted Kubo’s wish to go and work in her haunted house. But he wanted to spend some time with her. So he will try to finish his work as soon as possible. The judges will be arriving soon and will be excited to see what’s new in the haunted house. You’ve already heard the rumors that Shiraishi is playing a ghost that’s after his doll. So you will be ready to be entertained with the concept.

They will no doubt give their class a good mark, and Kubo will be pleased about that. Later, Shiraishi will try to leave with Kubo, but she will reveal that her break time is up and she will go back to work on her haunted house. So Shiraishi will go alone and try a new food. He will also bring it for Kubo. They chat while eating delicious food. Later, the judges will finally announce their decision. Your hunted house will rank well and everyone will be happy with it.

A short summary!

In Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Chapter 114, everyone was looking forward to the school festival. Shiraishi’s class had a haunted house theme and the students seemed excited about it. The first group entered their class and were appalled by Shiraishi’s performance. Suddenly he appeared and started asking about his doll. His acting skills attracted many new kids to explore the haunted house.

But his shift soon ended and he decided to spend time with Kubo. Both planned to use their breaks to explore new booths and what the other classes came up with. But first he asked Kubo to wait until he had washed his face and hands. However, her classmates appeared and begged Shiraishi to come with them as the judges approached to rank her class. They didn’t want to lose. So Kubo asked Shiraishi to go with them.

Kubo Won’t Let Me Be Invisible Chapter 115 will be released on June 22, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. It will finally reveal the fate of her performance and whether the judges will like it or not. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.