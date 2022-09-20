Shinichiro’s Past! Release Date & Plot

Even though the entire time warp began with the good intention of saving Manjiro, there were many mistakes that occurred in the process. Starting with the main act that led to a change in Mikey, the whole story now goes in two directions. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 270 is due out this week with a definitive release date. The last chapter gave a little hint about the other time jumper. But there are many mysteries that will come to the table. So, here’s everything you need to know about it.

In the upcoming storyline, fans will catch up with Mikey’s side of the story. His escape led to an accident that could not be reversed anyway. And this is where the concept of time warp is introduced for the first time.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 270: What will happen next?

The final panel of the previous chapter revealed that this was one of Mikey’s most heartbreaking times. And since he was the first timeline, he hadn’t known how to atone for the mistakes he had made. So Tokyo Revengers Chapter 270 will continue to tell the story of the Sano brothers. It’s clear that Shinichiro would only find out about time jumps after he knew his brother needed help.

Manjiro is almost a middle school student and he still neglects to perform simpler acts like going out with friends. The manga has yet to feature a confrontation between Mikey and Shinichiro. And there’s a good chance they’ll spot time jumps if they shake hands. Just like Takemichi, this man is transported to a time when things could be saved.

Summary of the previous chapter!

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 269 started with Mikey telling the story of the second jumper. In the first panel of the chapter, it was explained that the reality of Shinichiro would be revealed soon enough. So Mikey was on a gang ride with all of his brother’s friends. This was the first timeline that had not been tampered with in any way. And this was also the time when the first generation Black Dragon was disbanded.

On the other hand, Shinichiro thought his younger brother would grow up to be an even better leader than him. That’s when he bought him the plane. But the news he received of his brother’s accident was that the man had fallen off the stairs. And so Manjiro Sano had ended up in a long state of coma where he couldn’t operate his body at all.

As of this writing, no specific break was announced in the release of this chapter. So fans can catch all the chapters well enough by the due date. Tokyo Revengers Chapter 270 will be released on September 21, 2022. Readers can read all the chapters of the manga only on Kodansha’s official pages. Finally The Anime Daily is your place to get all the information about it right here.