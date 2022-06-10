Shine On! Bakumatsu Boys anime trailer PV reveals OP, ED theme song music and cast

Ichibanboshi from Shine On! Bakumatsu boys. Credit: Geno Studio

A new trailer of Shine On! The anime Bakumatsu Boys has revealed its OP and ED theme songs and some new cast members. The trailer previews hilarious and action-packed footage from the anime and includes the theme songs from OP and ED.

Takanori Nishikawa performs the opening song Ichiban Hikari! -Bucchigire-. Ji zo sonzai name-less makes its anime debut with the final theme song, Danzai Democracy.

New cast members announced for the anime include:

Taku Yashiro, best known for playing Vulcan in Fire Force, as Rashomaru

Yusuke Shirai best known for playing Sasaki in Sasaki and Miyano as Matsudaira Katamori

Koji Ishii best known for playing Kagura in Gintama as Akizuki Teijiro

Here is the trailer PV posted by the production team on TWIN ENGINE’s Youtube channel:

Cast and staff of Shine On! Bakumatsu boys

Other members of the main cast include:

Gen Sato, best known for using Chrome in Dr. Playing Stone as Ichibanboshi

Shunichi Toki, best known for playing Kazutora in Tokyo Revengers as Sakuya

Toshiyuki Toyonaga, best known for writing Yuri in Yuri!!! on hold as Heisuke Todo

Sumire Uesaka, best known for playing Nagatoro in Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro as Akira

Shinichiro Miki best known as Roy Mustang in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood as Sogen

Yuto Uemura, best known as Thorfinn in Vinland Saga, as Suzuran

Wataru Takagi best known for playing Onizuka in Great Teacher Onizuka as Gyataro

Fukushi Ochiai, best known as Kimura in Teasing Master Takagi-san, as Bo

Tetsuo Hirakawa, best known as the director of Zero Kara Hajimeru Mahou no Sho, is directing the anime at Geno Studio. He is also responsible for the scripts. Hiroyuki Takei, the original creator of Shaman King, is designing the characters that Masafumi Yokota is adapting for animation.

More about the series

Shine on! Bakumatsu Boys, also known as Bucchigire! is an anime television original series animated by Geno Studio and produced by Twin Engine.

The anime was first announced by Twin Engine in March of this year, and the first trailer PV was released later in April. The anime is scheduled to premiere on July 8, 2022. It will air July 8 on TOKYO MX and BS11, July 12 on SBS, July 14 on AT-X and July 27 on NCC.

Amazon Prime Video and Hikari TV will stream the anime simultaneously with its television broadcast in Japan. Crunchyroll has announced that it will simulcast the series.

The Story of Shine On! Bakumatsu Boys is set in a time when samurai ruled Japan. Seven criminals are chosen to replace the Shinsengumi police who were destroyed by the Masked Demons, with the exception of a lone survivor.

For more information on the series, visit the official Shine On! Bakumatsu Boy anime website.