Shikimori’s Birthday Party! Release Date

advertisement

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 9 hits screens this week. Fans of the anime have been waiting to see the series for a long time. For the past three consecutive weeks, some kind of obstacle has caused delays in the anime release. But you don’t have to worry because the next excursion will be on time. Here’s everything you need to know about the next episode.

In the upcoming storyline, fans can catch up on Shikimori’s birthday party, which takes place with all panache. All of her friends and classmates will be there, and the outing will bring lots of color and joy to the screens. It will be interesting to see what Izumi has planned for her birthday.

Shikimori Isn’t Just Cute Episode 9: What Will Happen Next?

The title of the next episode of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie is Innocence and Clumsiness. The title fits perfectly with the characters and traits of the two main characters in the story. But Izumi and Shikimori are similar in many ways. Even though Izumi is the clumsy and chaotic one in the relationship, Shikimori balances the odds he has perfectly. Furthermore, even Izumi is able to deal with Shikimori’s innocence and naivety in the most graceful way.

So Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 9 will be about a birthday party outing. Both had celebrated their day in the park. But now it’s time to enjoy the day with the whole gang. It will be interesting to see how the event unfolds as all friends, including Kamiya, also attend the party.

Summary of the previous episode!

The title of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 8 was “Cultural Festival II”. The episode started with Kamiya considering herself a princess who just couldn’t find the love of her life in Izumi. In real life, Nekozaki came to meet up with Kamiya and told her that she could get her hands on Izumi’s number. But later that day, Kamiya sat all alone, reflecting on how close Izumi was to Shikimori.

So she didn’t want to break their bond in any way. The next day, Shikimori found Kamiya crying all alone. She didn’t know what had happened to her, but she comforted her. Then it was revealed that today was Shikimori’s birthday. The episode ended with Izumi gifting Shikimori with a heart-shaped locket. In the end, the two had a beautiful moment together.

Shikimori Isn’t Just a Cute Episode 9: Release Date

Shikimori’s cuteness and Izumi’s mayhem will continue to light up the screens this week. But what fans want to see is a final confession between the two. With all the hopes up, fans are awaiting the release of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie Episode 9 this week. The episode will be released on June 18, 2022. Fans can catch up all episodes of the anime only on Crunchyroll official sites. So keep an eye on this corner for all the updates.