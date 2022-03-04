A roller coaster trip was in store for Woman Of The Year 2021, who was the focus of all the attention. Deja Vu, Olivia Rodrigo’s second Sour single, was the opening act at Billboard’s annual Women in Music event on Wednesday night.

Sheryl Crow Accepted Olivia Rodrigo’s Billboard Woman of the Year Award.

In an empty SoFi stadium, the band performed the song. The celebrity sang the song effortlessly and with raw emotion, soon piercing the hearts of those in attendance.

Sheryl Crow afterwards presented Olivia with the award for Woman of the Year. A few months ago, Sheryl was playing pool with her 11-year-old son and heard him belt out “Good 4 U” and “Driver’s License” at the top of his lungs.

“I was like, ‘OK, little 11-year-old child.'” She went on to commend Rodrigo’s ability to inspire a worldwide audience.

Sheryl talked about the challenges she had as a woman in the 1970s, when it was difficult for women to take charge of their own professional paths, and how she was astounded by Olivia’s level of achievement at such a young age.

She expressed her gratitude to Crow because she is a huge fan of the musician. “I am continuously moved by your sensitivity and your ingenuity and bravery,” Olivia said as she concluded her statement, addressing all of the young ladies in the audience.

Everyone here, I promise you, is working to make this industry and the world a better place for you. “And I promise.”

Rodrigo’s full-length album, Sour, debuted with the critically acclaimed premiere song “Drivers License,” which shook the internet with its remarkable narrative abilities.

Rolling Stone called it the best album of the year 2021, while the New York Times ranked it as one of the finest of the year.

Sour set a new Spotify record for the most-streamed album by a female artist in a week. In the Billboard Hot 100, all 11 of the album’s singles made the cut.

With 11 or more songs in the top 30, Rodrigo is the only female artist to reach this feat

