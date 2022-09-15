She-Hulk Episode 5 Recap: Avongers, Assemble

We’re a little over halfway done with She-Hulk, but there’s still plenty of time to develop the hate-hate relationship between Jen and Titania. But the way this series is going, it doesn’t look like the show has a true villain. The series seems to serve the purpose of developing Jennifer for the audience since we have five episodes without a villain. That’s a long road without a villain, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It’s increasingly becoming like “She-Hulk” needs to be taken at face value and is just a hilarious legal comedy that helps break down the stakes and seriousness of all recent MCU projects. Even though Titania is our big bad, can we really take her that seriously? She’s a joke with no depth, but we’d benefit from learning a little more about her origins in upcoming episodes.

She-Hulk delivers some pretty stellar cameos and introduces us to some of the greatest supporting characters the MCU has ever seen. Let’s get an Avongers spin-off starring Madisynn (Patty Guggenheim), Nikki (Ginger Gonzaga), Pug (Josh Segarra), and Emil Blonsky’s (Tim Roth) seven mistresses.