Shameless’ Laura Slade Wiggins Used A Morbid Thought To Stay In Character

Back in August 2014, Laura Slade Wiggins took part in a Reddit session “Ask Me Anything”. Since it was really picking up steam on TV at the time, it’s no surprise that “Shameless” popped up during the conversation. More specifically, fans wanted to know more about her acting methods and her strategy to stay in character. Wiggins revealed that specifically for scenes where she can’t laugh or even smile, she had to put a pretty sad thought in her head. She commented: “haha that’s it [awful], but when I have to be serious all I can think of is dead puppies. That always lifts me up.”

It’s certainly not taught in drama school, but when it works, it works. Aside from her performance, however, she doesn’t seem to have much room to spend her days on the “Shameless” set in her own direction. As she explained to Cryptic Rock, the set was incredibly efficient and no-nonsense when it came to how people did things on it. “It was a very well oiled machine and they had all these great actors coming in. There was this very difficult question: ‘You have to know your text, you come prepared, you leave your phone in your trailer,'” Wiggins shared. Despite the severity, she found her “Shameless” experience highly educational.

Karen Jackson might not be everyone’s favorite Shameless character, and that’s understandable. At the same time, there’s no denying that Laura Slade Wiggins’ unconventional performance method has paid off.