Seth MacFarlane Reveals How The Simpsons Inspired Family Guy

In an interview with GQ (via YouTube), McFarlane revealed that despite his experience working for the likes of Johnny Bravo, Cow and Chicken and Dexter’s Laboratory, it was Matt Groening’s beloved animated family that paved the way for themselves. “I was doing stand-up at the same time The Simpsons was starting and that changed my trajectory. Because I really loved doing stand-up, but obviously it wasn’t the kind of comedy I would do if I worked for Disney.

That’s when McFarlane’s wheels began to turn. Ones that would lead him into a world of talking dogs, world dominating babies and songs that really couldn’t be sung in public. “I started rethinking things and said, ‘You really rewrote the rule book.’ Suddenly I’m watching a cartoon that makes me laugh and is for me, an adult. The stuff I did in my stand-up routines might merge with animation.” The rest, as they say, is the time he’s helmed 20 seasons of Family Guy (13 behind Die Simpsons”) after it debuted in 1999, even going so far as to record on “Star Wars” along the way. In the end, as much as Quahog’s Funniest Family changed the animated game, they wouldn’t even be on the board if it wasn’t for the one that came before them.