Seth Gilliam Was ‘Over The Moon’ When He Found Out Robert Patrick Would Be On The Walking Dead

Father Gabriel and Aaron (Ross Marquand) get lost during a scouting mission in season 10 episode 19. The two men then camp out in a warehouse for the night. Gabriel wakes up the next morning with a terrible hangover, only to find that his and Aaron’s whiskey-drinking and poker-playing trip is interrupted by a hooded figure. Seth Gilliam was delighted to discover that veteran actor Robert Patrick (“Terminator 2”) was the mysterious man opposite him in the world of The Walking Dead. In fact, Patrick played Mays, the mysterious antagonist of season 10 episode 19. Patrick also played the role of Mays’ sibling, who was later discovered chained in the warehouse.

“I found out that Robert Patrick would be there,” Gilliam said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I was really over the moon because I was always kind of scared of the characters he was playing, his intensity and everything.”

Neither the impressive Russian roulette-playing Mays nor the TV show’s version of “The Whisperer War” could thwart Gilliam’s interpretation of Gabriel. The father became a mainstay of The Walking Dead for seven seasons, and his character was one of the lucky people to survive the series finale of The Walking Dead.