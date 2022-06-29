Seinfeld Fans Think This One-Liner Deserves Way More Attention

To kick off its fourth season, “Seinfeld” treated viewers to a two-part story called “The Trip.” While Kramer (Michael Richards) is being held as the prime suspect in a murder investigation, Jerry (Jerry Seinfeld) and the show’s true star, George (Jason Alexander), try to clear his name. They use a payphone in the second part of The Trip in hopes of informing the police of the situation, but they don’t know their exact whereabouts. When George questions a passerby, he simply replies “Earth” without missing a beat. Reddit users like this deleted one and u/thecore22, among other “Seinfeld” fans, feel this one-liner isn’t getting enough attention.

As evidenced by the fact that several Reddit threads have sprung up highlighting this, people love the Earth quote from The Trip: Part 2. However, they’re right when they say it doesn’t get nearly enough love in the pop culture realm. For example, Parade Magazine compiled a top 100 list of “Seinfeld” quotes and one-liners, but a nod to that particular moment from “The Trip: Part 2” was nowhere to be found. Simply put, it just hasn’t achieved the same level of mainstream popularity as such memorable lines as “Serenity now!” and “These pretzels are making me thirsty.”

Overtaken by dozens of iconic “Seinfeld” one-liners, it looks like the unhelpful stranger quote will remain at the bottom of the heap for the foreseeable future — much to the desire of its fans. For their sake, one can only hope that this will change over time.