Season Finale! Release Date & Plot

Another fan favorite comes to an end this week. In the next two days, Slave Harem In The Labyrinth Of Another World Episode 12 will be released, ending the first season. At the time of writing, the news about the second season. However, fans can hope that the news will be released after the final episode is released. So, Roxanne will make her final judgment in the latest episodes of the anime. Here’s everything you need to know about the lyrics.

In the following story, Roxanne will receive her final judgment from her master. On the one hand, Kaga wants her to be free from all sorts of limitations. But then again, she doesn’t want to part with the only master she has.

Slave harem in the labyrinth of another world Episode 12: What will happen next?

The final episode of this slave story is titled “Ningen”. This is the episode that will end many storylines. In addition, newer ones are also filmed to start a new season. At the end of the previous excursion, Sherry was a new slave placed in the care of this man. The girl was surprised to see that her new master could use magic. Immediately the thought of using this magic to give himself a free life. As this is the final episode of the season, it will also feature the final decision about Roxanne.

Kaga made the decision to sign a will in favor of the lady. But for her, this would be one of the biggest failures of her life. So Slave Harem In The Labyrinth Of Another World Episode 12 will show what arrangement these two make at the end of the discussion.

Summary of the previous episode!

The title of Slave Harem In The Labyrinth Of Another World Episode 11 was “Order”. The episode began with Kaga making the decision to finally write his will. He wanted Roxanne released as soon as he died. However, this was a paradox for Roxanne, as it would be her failure as a slave if her master died giving her a free life. Kaga then went to Alan to get a dwarf slave instead of the lady.

However, he learns that only one slave was with him. And the other one was human too. So, after much deliberation and haggling, they made a deal to take sherry. The episode ended with Sherry learning a whole new truth about the master who just bought her. She learned that Kaga could also use magic and use many spells to help slaves.

The final release date of the episode is in two days. The finale will bring many storylines to a close. So, Slave Harem In The Labyrinth Of Another World Episode 12 will be released on September 21, 2022. Fans can watch all episodes of the anime only on Crunchyroll official sites.