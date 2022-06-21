Season Finale! Release Date & Plot Details

advertisement

In addition to just as many anime series, another show is coming to an end this week, the anime Tomodachi Game. Tomodachi Game Episode 12 will be the final outing of the season. From a powerful start to tightly connected storylines, the anime was criticized for failing to live up to the hype surrounding it. Now fans only hope that the season finale does justice to the story. Here’s everything you need to know about the episode.

In the upcoming storyline, the third game will be canceled upon completion. And now everyone is just waiting to see who is the winner of the game. What are your expectations for the season finale? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box.

Tomodachi Game Episode 12: What will happen next?

The title of the next episode of Tomodachi Game is “What matters most to me is…”. As mentioned in the title, it’s possible that Kyo will be in the spotlight in the next appearance. By naming the true culprit, he has now become everyone’s hero. Therefore, it will be important for him to answer many questions. Tomodachi Game Episode 12 gives away the result of the last game.

The third round was by far one of the most interesting and challenging tasks the players went through. And Kyo could handle all tasks smoothly like butter. So it’s time to serve up the reward for it. It will be interesting to see how the finale for the first season is planned. After that, debates for the second will begin soon enough.

Summary of the previous episode!

The title of Tomodachi Game Episode 11 was “Is it true that you don’t have important things?”. The episode opened with the revelation that Kyo was the original planner behind all the events that had taken place. He really was the genius everyone was looking for. Even the loss of K-Group was the master plan hatched by Kyo. He was able to point out the fact that Tenchi was the mole all along.

Next up was the final part of the third game. Friendship Hide and Seek was drawing to a close and everyone was excited to announce the winner. In the last act of the episode, all three students were given a few freezing looks, enough to get the clue as to what was going to happen next.

Tomodachi Game Episode 12: Release Date

The finale could reveal all the mysteries that have been building the longest in history. So who is the ultimate winner of these games? Tomodachi Game Episode 12 will be released non-stop this week. The final release date of the episode is June 22, 2022. Fans can only watch all episodes of the anime on Crunchyroll official pages. So keep an eye on this corner for all the updates.