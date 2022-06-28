Season 4 Plot Continues! Renewal & Release Date

advertisement

Kaguya Sama Love Is War Chapter 137 is about Kaguya and Miyuki’s feelings for each other. People love the anime series and now they want to know what happens next with their favorite couple. This is exactly the chapter that picks up the plot of the third season. Will President choose to stay in the same school as Kaguya? Things are already hot between them. So let’s see what will happen next.

In chapter 137, Miyuki will stumble upon the aftermath of their muggy night together at the clock tower. He will focus more on his relationship with Kaguya. He wants to stay close to her but is unaware of her feelings for him. Meanwhile, Kaguya will make a difficult decision.

Kaguya Sama Love Is War Chapter 137: What will happen in Season 4?

Miyuki deals with his conflicting feelings. He asked Kaguya to join him at Stanford. But instead of finding a correct answer, she started discussing the excuses, which made Miyuki nervous. Well, it is not so easy for them to start their studies in a foreign country. In addition, the selection process is tougher. But he wants her to stay with him and will do his best to tell Kaguya about his feelings.

At the same time, Miyuki will wonder about his relationship with Kaguya. They kissed at the culture festival at the bell tower. But he believes it happened because of the heat of the moment. So maybe they’re not a couple. He wants to talk to Kaguya about his feelings for her. Meanwhile, Kaguya couldn’t sleep that night after their passionate kiss. So perhaps she makes the hardest decision and decides to join him at Stanford. He will help her with her studies so that they can secure a place at university.

history so far!

Previously in the finale of Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 3, Miyuki told Kaguya that he decided to skip a class to continue his studies at Stanford. However, it created tension between the couple. She approached Hayasaka for a little chat, desperate for guidance. However, Hayasaka told her that Stanford has more beautiful and intelligent girls than Kaguya. So if she didn’t express her feelings, Miyuki could end up with someone else. It quickly made a mess in Kaguya’s heart and she seemed determined to tell the President how she felt about him.

Although the cultural festival was the perfect time to express her true feelings, Kaguya wasn’t sure if Miyuki was on the same page. Hayasaka was excited that Kaguya would finally express her feelings. Hayasaka surprised her with her plan. Kaguya was supposed to use a bow and arrow to light the bonfire, which may have greatly influenced Miyuki. But after lighting the campfire, Kaguya noticed that Miyuki wasn’t there.

She later met Fujiwara who was talking about the Phantom Thief leaving some specific coordinates and realized it was Miyuki. She quickly reached the clock tower and Miyuki led her near the heart-shaped balloons. He told her to apply to Stanford, which left her stunned, and he had already sent her a letter of recommendation.

Kaguya-sama Love Is War has 26 manga volumes and is currently ongoing. So there’s enough source material to return for as many seasons as possible. Also, Kaguya-sama Love Is War Season 4 has already been renewed. Therefore, we can expect it to be released later in 2023 or early 2024. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.