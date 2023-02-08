Sean Murray Had To Assure NCIS Fans That His Weight Loss Was Totally Healthy

As from Hello! Magazine Sean Murray surprised fans with a dramatically slimmed down appearance in Season 8 of NCIS, leaving many viewers worried about the actor’s health. However, Murray took to Twitter to explain the sudden weight loss and why fans had nothing to worry about. According to Murray, the weight loss was because he had just started living a healthier lifestyle.

“To those who asked what I did to lose 25 [pounds]: 14 months alcohol free and almost sugar free,” Murray wrote.[I] was strictly organic.” Considering the actor lost the weight over the course of a little over a year, it’s actually dropping to just a pound or two a month, which is well within the range of healthy weight loss. In fact, according to the Mayo Clinic, losing one to two pounds a week is even considered acceptable.

Murray also pointed out that if viewers watch NCIS season 7 again, they could slowly see the actor’s pounds drop by episode. “You can actually see me gradually losing weight past 24 [episodes] the seventh season,” he assured fans. “Slowly, a pound every week or two. Check out the DVDs.”

Those healthy choices seem to have worked out for the actor as he’s still in pretty good shape 12 seasons later.