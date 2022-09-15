Sean Kanan Details How He’s Changed As An Actor From Karate Kid III To Cobra Kai
In an exclusive interview, Sean Kanan told Looper that The Karate Kid Part III taught him a hard lesson from the start, but he also learned that there is an upside. “The first [lesson] was when I was lying in bed with a 15 inch wound on my stomach and staples. There were no flowers in the room, no card; There was a call from the director saying, ‘You have 10 days to go back to work or you lose the part,’ so that was a bit of a rude awakening,” Kanan recalled. “I learned pretty quickly that this is a business and your value is entirely dependent on the value you can bring to the company. But what I also learned was that it didn’t tire me. It didn’t make me angry or cynical, so that was a good lesson.”
One thing Kanan said he didn’t bring to Cobra Kai was any worries about repeating Mike about his Karate Kid Part III injury: “It wasn’t really on my mind. I did a huge martial arts scene on ‘The Bold and Beautiful,’ which was a lot more violent, and I did all my own stunts on it,” Kanan said. “I had nothing in mind other than recognizing the nostalgic aspect that it was this character when I got hurt. There was no trepidation or fear on my part because I’d been through dozens of fight scenes over the years, but I was aware it was happening when I was playing Mike Barnes.”
All five seasons of Cobra Kai stream exclusively on Netflix.