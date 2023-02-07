Sean Astin Knew His Stranger Things Character Was Meant For Him

Sean Astin is no stranger to nerd culture. As a child he played Mikey in The Goonies and later in life he portrayed Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings trilogy. As such, getting him on board Stranger Things feels like a no-brainer, especially given the show’s propensity for infusing a lot of ’80s nostalgia into the proceedings. Speaking to Variety, Astin mentioned that he wasn’t too surprised when he received an email asking him to audition for the Netflix series.

Interestingly, he explained, “They wanted me to audition for the character of the investigative reporter, the character of the conspiracy theorist. And I loved that character and my kids helped me work on the scenes.” It sounds like they originally had Astin in mind to play Murray, a role that would eventually go to Brett Gelman. The actor went on to explain that of course he didn’t get the role, but they called him back for something else. He continued, “When preparing Bob Newby, it was very clear that it was tailor-made for me. I remember one of the scenes was talking to Will in the car and trying to encourage him to face the monster in his nightmares.”

Astin proved to be the perfect cast for Bob, embodying the sweet sincerity that Joyce sorely needed at this time in her life. He may have left the show sooner than most fans would have liked, but he remains an absolute Strange Things favorite.