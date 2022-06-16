Scherzo of the Dark Dusk release date revealed by new SAO movie key visual

New keyframe for the upcoming Sword Art Online movie Scherzo of the Dark Dusk. Photo credit: @sao_anime/Twitter

On June 15, 2022, the Sword Art Online Twitter page and official website released a new key visual for the upcoming Season 2nd Sword Art Online Progressive Anime Movie titled Kuraki Yuyami no Scherzo (Scherzo of the Dark Dusk). The visual revealed that the Sword Art Online Progressive Scherzo of the Dark Dusk release date is September 10, 2022.

Following the premiere of Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night, it was announced that a follow-up film titled Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of a Dark Dusk is in production.

A museum exhibition in Tokyo has also been announced, and you can read more about it here: The Art Of Sword Art Online museum exhibition in Tokyo celebrates the 10th anniversary of SAO

Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night is a 2021 Japanese animated sci-fi, action and adventure film based on the Sword Art Online: Progressive light novels written by Reki Kawahara and illustrated by abec . For those already familiar with Aincrad’s storyline, the light novels are a retelling of it expanded the history.

Produced by A-1 Pictures, Ayako Kono (Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic, High School Fleet, The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky) directed the film, Yuki Kajiura composed the music, Yasuyuki Kai worked as the action Director , and Kento Toya (Sword Art Online: Alicization – War of Underworld, The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments) was responsible for character design.

Teaser poster for the upcoming movie Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of the Dark Dusk starring Kirito, Asuna and Argo. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

When playing a game becomes a matter of life and death

The story begins when Kirito gets trapped in a virtual MMORPG called Sword Art Online. The only way to escape is to “clear” the game by climbing all 100 floors that exist in Aincrad’s floating castle. The stakes are high as death in game means death in reality. Kirito starts out as a solo player, but eventually teams up with another experienced player named Asuna. As the series progresses, their friendship deepens into something more.

The first animated film in the Sword Art Online franchise was titled Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale and featured an original story by Kawahara, set after the events of Sword Art Online II. On February 18, 2017, the film premiered in Japan and Southeast Asia, and on March 9, 2017, the film was released in the United States.

Aria of a Starless Night is the second film in the SAO franchise and follows the story of Kirito and Asuna’s first encounter, covers the events of the first floor of Aincrad, and focuses on Asuna’s initial struggle to cope with reality in to be trapped in a world of virtual reality.

Aria of a Starless Night features OC Asuna’s friend Mito

Aria of a Starless Night features an original anime character named Mito who was created for the film. Mito does not currently exist in the original progressive light novel series. A trailer and key visual featuring new character Mito (played by Inori Minase) were released on March 27, 2021, along with the film’s release date for Fall 2021 in Japan. At Aniplex Online Fest 2021, a poster revealed that the film’s release date would be October 30, 2021.

Key visual for the movie Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night. Photo credit: Funimation

SAO staff also announced a TV special titled TV Anime Sword Art Online 10, which will air on July 1 at 12:00 p.m. (effective July 2 at midnight).th Anniversary Countdown on Tokyo MX! The special contains news about Scherzo of the Dark Dusk, the SAO 10th Anniversary project and announce details of repeat SAO selections beginning July 9, 2022. On November 6, 2022, the Tokyo franchise will celebrate a 10th seasonth anniversary event.