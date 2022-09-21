Scarlet Bond theme song music announced for Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken movie

Image of MindaRyn singing the theme song for That Time I Got Reincarnated As a Slime: Scarlet Bond. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

On September 19, 2022, the official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of Fuse (story) and Mitz Vahs (art) announced That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken) fantasy light novel series Thai YouTuber and singer Natcha Pongsupanee, better known as MindaRyn, will sing the theme song “Make Me Feel Better” for the upcoming Scarlet Bond (Guren no Kizuna-hen) movie, which is set to premiere in Japan on November 25, 2022 .

In early 2023, Crunchyroll will show the film in all major territories (except Asia).

You can watch a trailer of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond on Crunchyroll’s official YouTube channel here:

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond trailer.

MindaRyn’s music was featured in the popular slime story

MindaRyn is affiliated with Yoshimoto Entertainment Thailand and signed to Lantis. MindaRyn began garnering attention with her anime music covers on YouTube and later in 2020 made her debut as a solo artist with the release of her debut single “Blue Rose Knows”. “Blue Rose Knows” was used as the final theme song for the anime “By the Grace of the Gods”.

You can watch the music video for “Blue Rose Knows” on Crunchyroll’s official YouTube channel here:

The music video for “Blue Rose Knows”.

MindaRyn’s music has also been featured in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (her song “Like Flame” was used for the second ending of season two), Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest, and Sakugan.

Artists TRUE and STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION perform insert songs

Image by STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION and TRUE. Photo credit: @ten_sura_anime/Twitter

STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION’s song “SPARKLES” is used as an insert song in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bonds.

STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION (RON) is a Japanese musician, guitarist and record producer. His real name is Iida Ryuta. He was born on February 19, 1982 in Tokyo, Japan and, like MindaRyn, is currently signed to the Lantis label. His song “Daisy” was used for the ending theme song of the anime Kyoukai no Kanata and this was the first time he used the alias “STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION”.

Iida Ryuta is also the vocalist and pianist for the band Rosaryhill and uses his real name in the band. He was part of the band OLDCODEX and worked as their sound producer and guitarist until he left the band in December 2012.

Known for providing background music for anime and games, STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION has also collaborated with other artists such as News and Coming Century. Sometimes he sings the song he composed, while other times he brings in a guest singer.

STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION’s song “STORYSEEKER” was used as the closing theme song for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 1.

TRUE’s song “Jouka” (Purifying Song) is used as an insert song in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bonds.

Miho Karasawa, better known as TRUE, is a Japanese singer, lyricist and actress with SCOOP MUSIC and is currently signed to Lantis. On August 20, 2000, she debuted as a singer with the single “Anytime, Anywhere” produced by Shimano Satoshi.

In 2014 she debuted as a singer for an anime theme song under the name “TRUE”. TRUE has theme songs for Violet Evergarden, Buddy Complex, Gargantia on the Verdus Planet, Maria the Virgin Witch, Sound! Euphonium and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (their song “Another Colony” was used as the first closing song in Season 1, and their song “Storyteller” was used as the opening song in Season 2).

TIED TOGETHER: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime reveals new cast additions and character designs

Excited to hear That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond’s theme song and insert songs? Let us know in the comment section below!