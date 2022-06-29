Scarlet Bond movie USA release date in early 2023 confirmed by Crunchyroll trailer

Key visual for upcoming movie That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond. Credit: Crunchyroll

On June 28, 2022, Crunchyroll released a trailer for upcoming movie That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken: Guren no Kizuna). The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime hits the big screen in early 2023 in the US.

The film will open in Japan in November 2022 and Crunchyroll will release the film in US theaters in all major areas of the world (excluding Asia) in early 2023!

Key visual for upcoming movie That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime: Scarlet Bond starring Rimuru, Benimaru and Benimaru’s “brother” Hiiro. Credit: Crunchyroll

The author of the original light novel series Fuse has created a brand new original story for the upcoming movie, starring his favorite characters and some new faces. The story will take place in a new land called Razha/Raja, located west of Rimuru’s monsterland Tempest. Rimuru and his companions are drawn into a conspiracy centered around a queen with mysterious powers.

Rimuru and his commander, Benimaru, also encounter another ogre survivor, which complicates matters further when Hiiro is revealed to be Benimaru’s “brother” but is now seeking revenge on him. The trailer teases that the bonds between Rimuru and his friends will be put to the test.

Will Benimaru betray Rimuru and the others to side with his “brother”? What do the Queen and Hiiro want? Who was Hiiro’s friend that got killed?

Official trailer of the upcoming movie That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond.

What is the plot of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime?

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensei Shitara Suraimu Datta Ken), also known as TenSura or Slime Isekai’s original incarnation, is a Japanese fantasy light novel series written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah.

The story revolves around an average Japanese employee who is murdered and reincarnated in a sword and magic world as a slime monster with unique powers. As Rimuru explores his new world, he gains unique powers and gathers allies to build his own nation of monsters.

Where can I read or watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime?

Between 2013 and 2016, it was published online on the user-generated novel publishing site Shosetsuka ni Naro. In 2014, when it was later acquired by Micro Magazine, his first light novel volume was released. Nineteen volumes have been released as of November 2021. In December 2017, the English version of the light novel was licensed by Yen Press for publication in North America.

The light novel series inspired a manga adaptation published by Kodansha along with four manga spin-offs published by Micro Magazine and Kodansha. The franchise also inspired an anime television series by Eight Bit that aired from October 2018 to March 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season in Japanese while Funimation Entertainment streamed its English dub.

A second season of the anime series aired from January to September 2021. Crunchyroll and Funimation will stream seasons one and two, with Funimation streaming the English dub. After the final episode of the second season aired, it was announced that the series would be getting an anime film titled That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond.

A second spin-off manga was released from April to June 2021. In April 2021, an anime adaptation based on Shiba’s spin-off manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken) premiered on Tokyo MX.