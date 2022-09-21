Scarlet Bond character designs, cast additions revealed

Character design for Hiiro, an ogre survivor and voice actor Yuuma Uchida. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

On September 19, 2022, the official website for the upcoming anime movie That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond (Tensei Shitara Slime Data Ken: Guren no Kizuna-hen) revealed the new cast members, who will voice the new characters in the original become the film and revealed their character designs by Ryouma Ebata.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond is set to premiere in Japan on November 25, 2022. In early 2023, Crunchyroll will show the film in all major regions of the world (excluding Asia).

Voice actor Yuuma Uchida will play Hiiro, an ogre survivor and Benimaru’s brother who seeks revenge on him.

Character design for Towa, a mysterious queen, and voice actress Riko Fukumoto. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

Voice actor Riko Fukumoto will play Towa, a queen with mysterious magical powers.

Character design for Lacua, a traveling peddler and voice actor Subaru Kimura. Photo credit: @natalie.mu

Voice actor Subaru Kimura will play Lacua, a traveling peddler known for traversing the realm of Razha.

What is the plot of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond?

The story of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond takes place in the land of Razha, which is west of Rimuru’s Monsterland Tempest. Rimuru and his companions are drawn into a conspiracy centered around a queen with mysterious powers.

Rimuru and his commander, Benimaru, also encounter another ogre survivor, which complicates matters further when Hiiro is revealed to be Benimaru’s “brother” but is now seeking revenge on him.

The trailer teases that the bonds between Rimuru and his friends will be put to the test. Will Benimaru betray Rimuru and the others to side with his “brother”? What do the Queen and Hiiro want? Who was Hiiro’s friend that got killed?

You can watch the trailer on Crunchyroll’s official YouTube channel here:

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond trailer.

What is the plot of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime?

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensei Shitara Suraimu Datta Ken), also known as TenSura or Slime Isekai’s original incarnation, is a Japanese fantasy light novel series written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah. The story revolves around an average Japanese employee who is murdered and reincarnated in a sword and magic world as a slime monster with unique powers. As Rimuru explores his new world, he gains unique powers and gathers allies to build his own nation of monsters.

Where can I read or watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime?

Between 2013 and 2016, it was published online on the user-generated novel publishing site Shosetsuka ni Naro. In 2014, when it was later acquired by Micro Magazine, his first light novel volume was released. Nineteen volumes have been released as of November 2021. In December 2017, the English version of the light novel was licensed by Yen Press for publication in North America.

The light novel series inspired a manga adaptation illustrated by Taiki Kawakami and published by Kodansha, along with four manga spin-offs published by Micro Magazine and Kodansha. The franchise also inspired an anime television series by Eight Bit that aired from October 2018 to March 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the first season in Japanese while Funimation Entertainment streamed its English dub.

A second season of the anime series aired from January to September 2021. Crunchyroll and Funimation will stream seasons one and two, with Funimation streaming the English dub. After the final episode of the second season aired, it was announced that the series would be getting an anime film titled That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond.

A second spin-off manga was released from April to June 2021. In April 2021, an anime adaptation based on Shiba’s spin-off manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken) premiered on Tokyo MX.

