Saul Goodman’s Most Controversial Line In Breaking Bad Explained

Thomas Schnauz, screenwriter and director of “Better Call Saul,” recently struck out Twitter to let fans know he would be answering some questions about the series while the show is on hiatus. A fan, @luukkipointed out that by the end of Season 6, Episode 7 (“Plan and Execution”), Jimmy was still a very different character from Saul Goodman and implied that there were only six episodes left of the series so viewers could fully understand Jimmy could see transform.

This user then added an example and wrote: “I can imagine it must have been difficult to make that scene from BB’s S02E08 (where Saul fantasizes about Francesca) seem true. Was it?” This question refers to one of Saul’s very first screen appearances in Breaking Bad Season 2 Episode 8 (“Better Call Saul”). In this episode, Saul watches as his secretary, Francesca (Tina Parker), walks to her car and says, “God, you’re killing me with this loot.”

It’s a notable line because it feels totally out of character for the Jimmy we see in Better Call Saul (who has only ever interacted with Francesca professionally). It also gets in the way of the idea that Jimmy and Kim could somehow still be together at this point in the timeline – would a happily married man say something like that?