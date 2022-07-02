Sasuke’s rap album Fire Style has English dub voice actor Yuri Lowenthal rapping in character

Sasuke’s English voice actor Yuri Lowenthal. Photo credits: Studio Pierrot and IMDB

Yuri Lowenthal’s rap album Fire Style will be released on August 19, 2022. And the crazy part is that Naruto’s Sasuke will be rapping throughout his role. He also teased that several other Naruto cast members could join him.

Other anime traits have made their way into the rap game in the past like Dragon Ball, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and One Piece to name a few.

While Naruto has appeared in a few songs, the anime’s English voice actors take the opportunity to produce their rap album, with Sasuke’s English voice actor leading the charge and even releasing a movie of himself with Sasuke laying down a few bars.

The rap album by Sasuke’s English voice actor

This is undoubtedly news that many Naruto fans didn’t have on their bingo cards. Yuri Lowenthal, the English voice actor who plays Sasuke in Naruto, Naruto: Shippuden and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, has announced that he plans to release a rap album for charity.

While many cast members have expressed their admiration for the Ninja Shonen franchise, this news takes things to the next level.

Yuri Lowenthal, Sasuke’s English voice actor, took to Twitter to reveal the exciting news of the new Naruto rap album. He plans to bring together singers and other anime voice actors from the series to produce some wild new tracks:

Yuri Lowenthal may be a familiar face in the Naruto franchise, but he has also appeared in several other anime and non-anime productions. Lowenthal has appeared in a variety of anime series including Code Geass, Promare, Kotaro Lives Alone, and Tiger & Bunny to name a few.

In addition to these roles, Yuri has been part of the Marvel Universe, impersonating Spider-Man in the Playstation game series and Flash and Shazam in Injustice.

Currently, the character of Sasuke Uchiha supports the fight against the Kara Organization in the pages of the shonen manga Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.

Unfortunately for the Hidden Leaf Village, Momoshiki was able to ruin Sasuke’s ability to access the Rinnegan’s powers by removing one of his eyes. With Konoha also witnessing the death of the Fox-Nine-Tails due to the fight against Jigen, it seems that the next generation of heroes must rise up to face Code and his henchmen.

The Decimation of Code and the Destruction of Konoha

So far in the Boruto manga, Code has fought valiantly to achieve his goal of destroying Earth. Isshiki gave him all his power and made Code a pseudo-Otsutsuki, but the boy has yet to find a victim to feed the Ten-Tails, namely Kawaki or Boruto. As a result, he is unable to bring the God Tree to life, draining the earth of all of its chakra and providing it with the fruits it needs to become a god and travel to another world to eat.

Small advances were made, however, when the evil scientist Amado removed his limiters under pressure, granting Code access to the alien’s full strength. However, in Boruto Chapter 71, his goal was jeopardized when he was devastated in battle.

Still, Code is a true WMD that just needs to perfect its skills. In particular, Code’s ego has been injured, putting Konoha in even greater danger.

Code retreated to Boro’s lair after a vicious confrontation with Daemon Eida’s younger brother, effectively ending cooperation with Eida. He didn’t mind as he got what he needed and teleported out with Bug, a former Isshiki minion.

Code’s anger, on the other hand, is at an all-time high, suggesting that while he wants Amado and Daemon dead so he can decide if he still wants Eida, he will also direct his anger to the hidden leaf, where she will now be.

He wasn’t interested in destroying it sooner because he just wanted the tree’s sacrifice. But after Daemon’s humiliation, he wants everyone gone, especially Kawaki, Naruto, and Shikamaru. They helped take care of Amado and thus indirectly took Eida with them.

Will you buy Yuri Lowenthal’s rap album due for release later in summer 2022? What other Shonen brands could benefit from their rap album?