Sana Amanat Reveals The Young Avengers Team-Up She Wants To See Kamala Khan Take Part In

Sana Amanat thinks America and Kamala could eventually work together in the MCU, and she shared what she would most like to see emerge from that dynamic. “To me, this is the beginning of a Young Avenger story, which is about seeing America and Kamala together,” she said. “It would be super fun and funny, and I could see them as probably best friends who are really buddies. It’s funny because Xochitl and Iman are actually friends in real life. That was nice to see. You just met others. It’s wild how life sometimes imitates art and vice versa.”

Of course, as with any comic book adaptation, there are scenes that Amanat wishes would have made it into the show’s final product. Sometimes filming and timing just doesn’t work — especially with MCU actors like Vellani, who have upcoming projects to lend their talents to.

“You know what I regret most? That we didn’t have the first panel of Kamala in Issue 1 where she smells bacon and she says, ‘I just want to smell it.’ We should film it. We didn’t have enough time – the biggest regret of my life,” explained Amanat. “Then we couldn’t convert the Circle Q for new recordings. It’s sad for me because I really wanted this line.” We hope Amanat fulfills her wish in a future Kamala Khan project.

