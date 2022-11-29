Samuel L. Jackson Takes Quentin Tarantino To Task Over His Marvel Remarks

Samuel L. Jackson is one of Hollywood’s most prolific artists and his career has spanned an impressive 50 years. Jackson won his first lifetime achievement Oscar in 2022, and he’s amassed a net worth of $250 million during his tenure at Tinseltown (per Celebrity Net Worth). Yes, Jackson’s credentials are impeccable. Not only does he embody a top-notch actor, but he’s also a true movie star who happens to be a mainstay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It shouldn’t come as a surprise, then, that Jackson questioned Quentin Tarantino’s belief that MCU actors aren’t movie stars.

“It takes an actor to be those special characters,” Jackson said in an interview with The View (via Entertainment Weekly). “And the mark of movie fame has always been, huh, butts on seats? what are we talking about It’s not much of a controversy for me to know that these actors are apparently movie stars. Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can’t refute that, and he’s a movie star.”

Apparently, Jackson and Tarantino disagree on whether or not MCU actors fall into the category of legitimate movie stars, but make no mistake, Jackson believes Tarantino has always had something special to offer Hollywood. “He [Tarantino] Respects you as a moviegoer if you think you’d like to see characters well-rounded,” Jackson said in an interview while promoting The Hateful Eight (via YouTube).